Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares trading hands.
Real Goods Solar Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.
