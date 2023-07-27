Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2023 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

