Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.