Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

