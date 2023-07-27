Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 33,252 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 92.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.90.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

