Reflex Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Shares Down 1.5%

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.32. Approximately 112,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 122,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.32.

Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.29.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores in battery metals space. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana; and the Zig-Zag Lake Lithium Property that consists of eight mining claims totaling approximately 2,710 hectares located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

