Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

