Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of REG stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56.
Regency Centers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.
Institutional Trading of Regency Centers
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.