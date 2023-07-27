Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $730.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

