Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.90.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average is $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

