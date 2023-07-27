Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

