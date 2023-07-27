Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.24 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

