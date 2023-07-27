Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 46.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 474,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

