Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RGA opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.