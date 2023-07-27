Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.12. 59,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 68,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

Institutional Trading of Renaissance IPO ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

