Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.84.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$24.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.88. The stock has a market cap of C$996.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.