ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RMD opened at $221.63 on Thursday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $202.04 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,802 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

