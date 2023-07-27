Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

