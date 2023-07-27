Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,869 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 74,003 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.