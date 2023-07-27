Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.