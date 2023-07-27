Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

