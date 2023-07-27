Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,640 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile



Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

