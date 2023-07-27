Reviewing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hammerson and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 1 2 1 0 2.00 CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hammerson presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,362.69%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Hammerson’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hammerson is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic 6.25% 4.51% 1.97%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hammerson and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hammerson has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and CoreCivic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 9.03 -$590.05 million N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.60 $122.32 million $0.99 9.78

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Hammerson on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.