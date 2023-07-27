Reviewing Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Waterstone Financial pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 9.54% 4.36% 0.81% Oconee Federal Financial 20.66% 5.68% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $175.80 million 1.75 $19.49 million $0.75 18.92 Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 4.58 $4.10 million $0.73 20.21

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Oconee Federal Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

