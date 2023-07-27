RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 232,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

RNG stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.