Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading Up 34.6%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) shot up 34.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 37,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 37,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Rise Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

