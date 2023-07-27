RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.