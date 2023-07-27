Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,769,400 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 7,683,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,725,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Roche by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.75.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

