Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,691,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

