Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,666,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,461,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Down 0.4 %

ROG stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $271.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

