Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$62.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.01. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$52.00 and a 1 year high of C$68.25.
About Rogers Communications
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.