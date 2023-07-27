Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$62.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.01. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$52.00 and a 1 year high of C$68.25.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

