Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $569.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $532.00 to $569.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $493.85 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.73 and a 200-day moving average of $446.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

