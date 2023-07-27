Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 42,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 165,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.