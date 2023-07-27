Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$128.50 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$135.71.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$130.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.75.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.