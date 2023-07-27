Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$128.50 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$135.71.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$130.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.75.
Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
