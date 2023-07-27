Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

