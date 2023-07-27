RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.49), with a volume of 371664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.56%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,975.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

