RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,090,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. RTX has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RTX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

