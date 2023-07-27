RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTXGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,090,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. RTX has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RTX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

