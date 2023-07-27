RTX (NYSE:RTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 9,685,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 4,832,032 shares.The stock last traded at $86.84 and had previously closed at $87.10.

The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,693,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,889,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

