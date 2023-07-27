Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,539,750 shares of company stock valued at $414,793,825. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after buying an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

