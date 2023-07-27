Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sally Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
