Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 89,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

