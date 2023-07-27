Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

