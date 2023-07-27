Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of SVV stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

