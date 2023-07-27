Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
Savers Value Village Price Performance
SVV opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
