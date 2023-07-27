Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Savers Value Village

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

