Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,724 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

