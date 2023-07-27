Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.5 %

Schneider National stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

