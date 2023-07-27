Scotiabank Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.54.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.05 and a 1-year high of C$81.98. The company has a market cap of C$78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6868571 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

