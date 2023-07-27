Scotiabank Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.54.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.05 and a 1-year high of C$81.98. The company has a market cap of C$78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.