Scotiabank Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$33.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 206.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$10.93 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$703.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.