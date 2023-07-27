Scotiabank Lowers Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$44.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

DFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.65.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$35.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$33.34 and a one year high of C$40.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.91.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2340967 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

