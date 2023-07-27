Scotiabank Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.
Trisura Group Stock Up 1.5 %
TSU stock opened at C$35.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.23. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.56 and a one year high of C$47.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 84.69.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
