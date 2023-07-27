Scotiabank Weighs in on Yara International ASA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.46%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.